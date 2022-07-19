Round 13 of the Mininera and District Football League is in the books and the Ararat Eagles remain a game clear on top of the ladder.
Tatyoon made a statement after their loss to the Eagles last week and Lismore Derrinallum defeated fellow top-four side Woorndoo Mortlake.
The Hawks demolished the sixth-placed Glenthompson Dunkeld by 87 points to remain within touching distance of the Eagles.
Tatyoon trailed at quarter time, however, would then click into gear as they kicked fourteen goals to one to finish the match.
Ben Clay kicked a game-high five goals, while Kieran Collins and Anthony Rosato kicked three majors for the Hawks. Sam Cronin, Jack Fraser, Mathew Smith, Zach Louder, and Steven Nicholson were also named in the best.
The Ararat Eagles managed to claw their way to victory after finding themselves 11 points down at the first break.
Nick Dunford and Jayden Wright kicked three goals in the 31-point Ararat win, while Mitch Laundy kicked two goals. Damian Joiner, Ben Robertson, Naish McRoberts, and Zachary Jenkins were also influential in the come-from-behind victory.
Seven-placed Wickliffe-Lake Bolac defeated Caramut by 80-points with Jake Smith kicking six goals and Chris Hilet and Charles Vallance also kicking two goals. James Boseley, Daniel Barnett, Daniel Trevaskis, and Samuel McKew were also named in the best.
The S.M.W Rovers defeated Great Western by 47-points with Justin Kennedy and Tom Thewlis kicking five goals each. Lachy Barnett, Alex McCarthy, Max Cook, and Joe O'Donnell were named in the best for the Rovers.
Nigel Sibson kicked five goals for Great Western, while Sam Cocks also kicked two majors for the Lions.
Moyston Willaura came close, however, ultimately lost to Hawkesdale Macarthur by 22 points.
Riley Thomas kicked two goals for the Pumas, while Rhys Cronin, Joshua Reid, Patrick Frawley, William Pedersen, and Simon Lockyer also played well.
Lismore Derrinallum also defeated fellow top-four side Woorndoo Mortlake by 11-points.
In the Mininera and District Netball Association Tatyoon remain on top of A Grade with Penshurst on their heels.
Moyston Willaura lost to Hawkesdale Macarthur by 57 goals with Louise Cooper top scoring with 11 goals and Briana Close named the best.
The S.M.W Rovers defeated Great Western by 10 goals with Mollie Simpson leading the way with 36 goals.
Ella Cox was named in the best for the Lions with Jordyn Leggett also scoring 14 goals.
Taylah Fisher and Hayley Peterkin were named the best for the Rovers and Annie Fraser top scored with 44 goals.
Tatyoon defeated Glenthompson Dunkeld by 37 goals with Grace Astbury (32 goals), Maggie Astbury (32 goals) and Alice Astbury named the best.
Ararat lost to Penshurst by 21 goals with Taryn Kelly and Kiara Pitcher named the best, while Kira Stapleton top scored with 16 goals.
Lismore Derrinallum also defeated Woorndoo Mortlake by 15 goals.
In round 13, the ladder-leading Eagles host Caramut, Tatyoon faces the S.M.W Rovers and Wickliffe Lake Bolac takes on Glenthompson Dunkeld.
Penshurst travels to face Woorndoo Mortlake, Great Western take on Hawkesdale Macarthur, and Moyston Willaura host Lismore Derrinallum.
