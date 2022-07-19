The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Warriors to hold premiership reunion day on Saturday, July 23

By James Halley
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:18am
CELEBRATE: Stawell Football Club's Kevin Rickard and Ian "Ernie" Brilliant at Central Park. Picture: JAMES HALLEY

The Stawell Warriors Football Club will be hosting a premiership reunion celebration on Saturday, July 23 with past players traveling from Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, and all over Victoria for the much-anticipated event.

