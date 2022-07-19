Aaarrr! From next week the drivers of one-eyed cars on the highway will be made to walk the plank.
Figuratively, of course.
Advertisement
'Operation Pirate' kicks off along the Western Highway from Tuesday July 26, targeting unroadworthy vehicles - including those with broken headlights.
Bald tyres and other canary-worthy problems will also be on the radar for police.
'This is the first time we have run this operation," Ararat First Constable Tom Horsten said.
"We will have extra officers on twilight shifts - and this'll be on top of normal police patrols.
"We'll be looking at cars, utes, trucks, trailers - really, any vehicle on the highway that is not in a roadworthy condition."
We've all been in a situation where we think we see a motorbike on the road at night. But if you try and pass it, you might hit what is actually a car.- First Constable Tom Horsten
First Constable Horsten said driving with defective headlights was especially dangerous:
"We have all been in a situation where we think we see a motorbike on the road at night.
"But if you try and pass it, you might hit what is actually a car."
MORE NEWS:
"Also if you've lost one headlight, you're at particular risk because if the other one goes, you have no visibility at all."
James Walker of the Ballarat Roadworthy Centre in Delacombe said defective headlights on the left side of the car created the risk of colliding with cyclists, scooter users and roadside animals such as kangaroos.
A bad right headlight would put you in danger of hitting another vehicle.
"Headlights can also have poor aim - and small knock to the front of the car is sometimes all it takes," he said.
"Probably 50 per cent of the cars we see have headlights with an incorrect aim. Many are actually put in upside down.
"And even though headlights have changed a lot of the years, they're all still adjustable."
Advertisement
Staff said Ballarat Roadworthy Centre had a device which could detect and measure the aim of dislodged vehicle headlights.
First Constable Horsten said they would also be looking for bald tyres, which were a special risk in Winter because they had little grip on wet roads.
"If the vehicle is in very bad condition, we have the power to ground it so that it can only be driven if it's going straight to a garage," he said.
"Sometimes they have to be towed from the location - and then the vehicle has to get a roadworthy before it leaves the premises and that yellow canary sticker can come off."
He said the four-day blitz was more about education than fines:
"But we'll be issuing defect notices if we have to".
Advertisement
Operation Pirate follows Operation Speedie, which began in the Northern Grampians Police Service Area on July 10.
It targeted leadfoots on quieter rural roads.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.