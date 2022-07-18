The Stawell Times-News

Search continues for missing Adelaide woman Colleen South

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: Colleen South. Picture: VICTORIA POLICE

The search continues for missing Adelaide women Colleen South, with Victoria police searching her last known whereabouts by land and air.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.