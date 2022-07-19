Northern Grampian's monthly pokies expenditure has decreased in May by more than $80,000, new data has revealed.
According to the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission figures, $810,399 was lost in the Northern Grampians from electronic gambling machines in May 2022, down from $897,663 in April.
Advertisement
In total, the Northern Grampians local government area has 168 machines across four venues.
The April-May drop represents the Northern Grampians' first decrease in electronic gambling machine expenditure since February 2022.
READ MORE:
Horsham also saw a decrease in pokies losses, from $954,364 in April to $847,011 in May.
Alliance for Gambling Reform's chief advocate Tim Costello said the group was calling for urgent action to reduce the impact of losses in Victorian communities.
"The tragedy of this $66 billion figure is the profound damage this presents to countless people, families and communities," Mr Costello said.
"Back then Victoria started with 10,000 machines, today there are almost 30,000 poker machines and despite mandatory closing laws operators have found loopholes to provide gambling access 24 hours a day - and in some of Victoria's most vulnerable communities."
The group called for mandatory closing hours of all poker machine venues from 2am to 6am.
It also wanted the introduction of universal pre-commitment on all poker machines and the lowering of maximum bets on all machines to $1.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.