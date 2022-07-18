Col goes one better at Concongella Vineyard The SAAC combined with SACCC on a wet and wild Sunday for the third and last combined run of the 2022 season.
Host and sponsor Garry and Rhonda Rice marked out a tough undulating 6.5km course around the vineyard.
Elise Monaghan had a time of 34:04 and was the fastest female and Andrew Sos was first across the line in 28:13, his first run with the club in 6 years.
After second last week, Col Barnett improved his time to claim victory in 28:44.
"Felt pretty good today, certainly the best by a fair bit this year," said Col.
It's been a rollercoaster of form after COVID-19 in summer "felt like I lost a lot of energy" and "I'm happy just running well and feeling good".
Col is aiming to be consistent and competitive for the next 8 races and hopefully crack the 4min/km barrier.
Hunter Davies ran a fast lap of the vineyard to claim victory in the subjuniors, Tanner Freeland posting the fastest run.
The next event is the Tylers' Hardware Handicap at Rupanyup, Saturday 23rd July, meet at the Football oval from 9:30am.
