Horsham runner Col Barnett performs strongly at SAAC Race

July 18 2022 - 10:00pm
RUNNER: Col Barnett improved his time to claim victory in 28:44. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Col goes one better at Concongella Vineyard The SAAC combined with SACCC on a wet and wild Sunday for the third and last combined run of the 2022 season.

