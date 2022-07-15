Missing hiker located in Grampians National Park

Update, Friday 5.30pm:
Victoria Police advised a missing hiker in the Halls Gap area was located safe and well Friday afternoon around 5pm.
Friday, 11am:
A SEARCH for a sole hiker in the Grampians has entered its second day within the Grampians National Park.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate the 22-year-old hiker who set off alone in the Halls Gap area at about 12pm Thursday.
The female hiker contacted her mother at about 8pm on Thursday and advised her she was lost in the Mount Rosea area.
Emergency Services were notified about 10pm and a search was undertaken.
Police Air Wing along with officers on the ground and SES actively scoured the area until the search was suspended around 3am.
The search recommenced at 9am on Friday.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
