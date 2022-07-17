The Stawell Times-News

Emergency demand prompts plea from hospitals

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 17 2022 - 4:00am
Health authorities are urging people to exercise caution and consider whether they need emergency room treatment, as hospitals across the state face soaring demand.

Local News

