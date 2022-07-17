Emergency demand prompts plea from hospitals

Health authorities are urging people to exercise caution and consider whether they need emergency room treatment, as hospitals across the state face soaring demand.
This comes after a joint statement issued by Ballarat Base Hospital and Ballarat's St John of God Hospital, which asked people to only come into emergency if they are extremely unwell.
"Hospitals across Victoria, including the Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God are experiencing increased demand this weekend," the statement said.
Grampians Health regional director of hospitals west Carolyn Robertson said the pressure was likely to continue across all Grampians Health campuses.
"Health services across the state are currently under pressure, and as Grampians Health we are working together to meet the needs of our community, whether you are in Horsham, Dimboola, Edenhope, Stawell or Ballarat. If people need emergency or urgent care; we are providing that care," she said.
"Everyone in our community - who at one time or another will need their public health service - is asked to play their part in stabilising this pressure over coming weeks.
"We're asking our community to partner with us in our collective effort to protect each other and our health service from the impacts of COVID and flu-like illnesses. The consequence of not wearing a mask, and not getting vaccinated is that the pressure we are seeing in our hospitals will continue to rise."
Ms Robertson said there were many people coming into emergency departments, seeing the triage nurse, waiting for some time and then leaving.
She said if someone did not needs emergency care, or was unsure, to call Nurse on Call on 1300 60 60 24 or to ask a pharmacist for advice.
She also urged anyone with COVID, or who suspects they have COVID, to consider calling the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080, or to attend their closest Respiratory Clinic.
