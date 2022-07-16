The winter school holidays have proved a popular time for pancakes.
The Uniting Church in Stawell has opted for this non traditional time for their pancake fundraiser as the lead up to Easter, called Lent, is a very busy time in Stawell, with many competing events.
Pancakes in the winter school holidays provide a tasty and social lunch for all, families and older folk alike.
More than fifty people came to enjoy warm pancakes and their contributions raised over $750 for the Uniting share winter appeal.
Cooks Peter Greenberger and Liam Andrew kept up the flipping to ensure there were pancakes for all.
They were supported by a dedicated volunteer team.
