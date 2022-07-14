Western Victorian sporting communities and the State Government are banding together to promote road safety and honour those tragically killed on the state's roads.
The TAC's partnership with AFL Victoria provides the perfect platform to speak directly to thousands of Victorians who are travelling hundreds of kilometres on the state's rural road network every year.
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos today joined the TAC and AFL Victoria to launch the third annual Road Safety Round - with clubs in the Ballarat, Central Highlands, Maryborough Castlemaine, Riddell District, Horsham District and Wimmera leagues expected to take part.
Minister Dimopoulos said local football and netball clubs are the "heart of their communities" and play a significant role in influencing attitudes and behaviours on our roads.
"Tragically, most football and netball clubs across Victoria will have felt the impact of road trauma firsthand," he said.
"This Road Safety Round is an opportunity to remember those we have lost and educate the community on the importance of road safety."
Kicking off this weekend, coaches, players and supporters from football and netball clubs in the region will don a blue armband to show their commitment to eliminating death and serious injury on our roads.
So far in 2022, 13 people have lost their lives in the region and in 2021, a total of 22 people died on the region's roads.
AFL Wimmera Mallee operations administrator Jennie French said AFLWM was "strongly behind" the campaign and hoped all clubs embraced the message.
"We encourage all of our players in both sports along with players, officials and members of the community to don the blue armband," she said.
Ms French said the round was a reminder to encourage safe driving as "we all have someone to drive safely for".
"The idea behind it is when someone passes away we wear the black armband to acknowledge and mark respect and wearing the blue armband helps promote the message of road safety and then hopefully we don't get to the stage of wearing the black armband," Ms French explained.
Clubs can extend their support and involvement in the TAC Road Safety Round, with all AFL Victoria-affiliated clubs given the opportunity to take part and earn up to $10,000 in funding by promoting road safety to their community as part of the TAC Club Rewards Program.
