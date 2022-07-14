Sunny weather last Saturday saw Navarre make the trip to Maryborough to take on Rovers.
With a close to full strength side the grasshoppers were looking to boost their percentage against bottom of the table Rovers, and wasted no time opening up a 49 point quarter time lead.
Advertisement
With Harry Bigmore running rampant through the midfield and Josh Fowkes and Riley Bibby controlling the air, Navarre went through the gears to kick 8 goals in the second quarter followed by 10 in both the third and last, to run away to a massive 225 point win. Cody Driscoll continued his purple patch in front of goal to kick 12, taking his tally to 31 in the last 3 weeks.
Read More:
Earlier in the day the Under 11 footballers kicked things off and continued on their winning ways with a comfortable 73 point win against a keen, but small Rovers side. Eddie Redford slotted 3 goals as the side consolidated third spot on the ladder, with Henry Small, Morgan Greenaway and Arlee Seehusen all playing well.
The Under 14's were also untroubled on their way to a 79 point win, locking in fourth place on the ladder. Harleigh Friend was a strong target up forward kicking 5 goals, finishing off the good work of Will Moloney, Patrick Nellthorp and Kenna Lorusso up the ground.
The Under 17's enjoyed a day out against the young Rovers, coming home with a percentage boosting 188 point victory. Rory Bigmore was everywhere while helping himself to 9 goals, which Kurtis Geritz, Fraser Dunn and Theo Browne all turned in strong games in an even team performance.
More News:
And for the Reserves it was a similar story, with Luke Notting doing the damage up forward, kicking 11 on the way to a much needed percentage booster for the boys as they came home 163 points to the good. Adam Leslie, Nic Murphy and Trent Driscoll were also strong performers as the boys moved back into the 8.
This week Navarre make the long trek to take on Harcourt, in what will be a tightly fought contest between two teams with sights on a top four spot.
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.