With Harry Bigmore running rampant through the midfield and Josh Fowkes and Riley Bibby controlling the air, Navarre went through the gears to kick 8 goals in the second quarter followed by 10 in both the third and last, to run away to a massive 225 point win. Cody Driscoll continued his purple patch in front of goal to kick 12, taking his tally to 31 in the last 3 weeks.