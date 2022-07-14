Hidden away on the outskirts of town, this delightful property offers a peaceful lifestyle with the serenity and sounds of the Australian bush. Land size is about 51 acres with a charming house, extensive decking, excellent shedding and a catchment dam. The home is surprisingly spacious with two generous living areas and three bedrooms including large main suite with walk-in robe and renovated ensuite. More features are timber kitchen, raked pine-lined ceilings, reverse-cycle system and cosy combustion heater (free firewood galore). Outdoor decking measures a whopping 14 x 7 metres with all-weather roofing and wonderful views. A 20 x 12-metre machinery shed has easy access and high-span roof.