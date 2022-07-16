The Grampians Giants Open Mixed Football Club is more than excited to be playing their next match as a curtain-raiser for the Moyston Willaura Pumas.
The Giants is a community Football and Netball Club for people with intellectual disabilities. The football team plays in the FIDA Western Conference and the netball has various round-robin exhibition match days.
Grampians have played four out of their six matches and are still searching for their first victory.
The Giants' next match is set to be played on Saturday, July 23 against the South Warrnambool Hurricanes in partnership with the Moyston Willaura Football Club.
"It is a fantastic opportunity for the all abilities athletes to play a game on a Saturday at a mainstream club before the reserve and senior matches," said Regional Sport Partnerships manager Matthew Jolly.
"A massive thank you to the Moyston Willaura Football Club for being open to hosting the Giants and making the Giants feel welcome once again.
"The Giants last played at Moyston Willaura last year as well so there is a fantastic partnership there."
Grampians play their final match on August 7 when they travel to face Hamilton.
"They have a committed group who love getting out there on the weekend to have a go and try to kick a few goals," Mr Jolly said.
"They are really looking forward to playing their next game at Moyston on the 23rd of July and will keep trying to finish the season with a few strong performances."
The Giants will play one further game on August 21 in a third against fourth-placed play-off with their opponent still to be determined.
