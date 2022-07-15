The Stawell Times-News

Stawell runners gather for a 6.5 kilometre run at the Ironbarks

July 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUNNING: Runners race through the 6.5-kilometre track. Picture: FILE

Stawell running club gathered in the Ironbarks last weekend for a 6.5-kilometer run to honor Keith Lofthouse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.