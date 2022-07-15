Stawell running club gathered in the Ironbarks last weekend for a 6.5-kilometer run to honor Keith Lofthouse.
Bridget Spackman from Ballarat was the fastest across the line and on adjusted times Belinda Amess won ahead of Colin Barnett while Simon Edge claimed third place.
Amess said she was determined to finish the race.
"I kept thinking every time I dug that bit deeper for the sprint finish how much I appreciated Keith's training from his speed sessions and I didn't want to let him down," she said.
Last year Amess had aimed to run a five-kilometre race but this year she hopes to run a half marathon in September.
"I love our club and how everyone is so encouraging of each other no matter what pace you're running," she said.
