Stawell's Sarah Little has been awarded the 40th annual RMIT University Roy and Iris Simmons award for her academic achievement in chemistry, leadership, and community involvement.
Dr. Roy T. Simmons began his studies at RMIT in 1920 and graduated four years later with a Diploma of Applied Chemistry. Dr Simmons made outstanding contributions to the fields of biochemistry, bacteriology, microbiology, and to the understanding of blood groupings, transfusion safety, and genetics.
In 1965 he was awarded a Doctor of Science for his contributions to medical science. In his will, Dr Simmons bequeathed a sum of money to RMIT for the provision of an annual award within the School of Applied Sciences and is awarded to a full-time student who has successfully completed studies in chemistry equivalent to a second-year level and demonstrates the highest standard of academic achievement combined with qualities of leadership and involvement in community affairs.
Miss Little said she was nominated by RMIT professors with her academic results taken into consideration, before being shortlisted and interviewed to show her involvement within the community.
"In 2022 the shortlisted nominees consisted of myself and three other students who were invited to interview, and the nomination on its own is a huge honour," she said.
Miss Little attended Concongella Primary School and Marian College in Ararat before choosing to undertake a Bachelor of Science (Nanotechnology) and a Bachelor of Science (Applied Sciences) majoring in Chemistry.
"A degree in nanotechnology is incredibly interesting and it allows for studies across chemistry, physics, mathematics, and biology," Miss Little said.
"I have really enjoyed not being limited to one area of science and instead being able to find a way to fit them all together for the common goal of helping people."
The COVID-19 pandemic limited Miss Little's access to the laboratory for research and theoretical studies, however now in her third year has produced data regarding finding treatments for COVID-19, and has written a research paper on Gold Nanoparticles as a possible cancer treatment.
"I have particularly enjoyed finding new ways to apply the still-developing field of Nanotechnology," she said.
Miss Little achieved 19 of a possible 20 high distinctions, the other a distinction, and a 4.0-grade point average, but being a role model and staying connected to the community are equally as important.
"I need to be in Melbourne for study but sometimes I wish I was like Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and just able to click my heels together and head back to Stawell, as there really is no place like home", Miss Little said.
"I am equally passionate about my community involvement, I think that coming from a small rural community you appreciate that the connections you make and the effort you put into your community only makes it better for all.
"I am forever grateful to Stawell Rotary for supporting me to attend the National Youth Science Forum in 2019. One of my passions is performing arts, I am still a member of Stawell Performing Arts Company (SPACi) and I still travel back to Stawell to volunteer on the Open Mic shows each month."
Miss Little said as a young female indigenous person it was hard to find a role model within the field of STEM.
"I have aboriginal heritage, I am close to Aunty Jo Clark who I consider a mentor. Growing up I didn't know anyone else like me, I had to create my path to get where I am," she said.
"Winning this award goes to show that anyone can have a great future in STEM and that it is possible to be successful even if the way forward isn't clear or smooth sailing.
"I am proud of this award because it shows how far I've come, what I can continue to achieve, and is recognition of the work of everyone who has been there for me along the way."
