Stawell's Sarah Little wins prestigious award at RMIT University

By James Halley
July 14 2022 - 10:00pm
RECOGNITION: Prof Charles Brennan, Dean of the School of Science at RMIT, Sarah Little and Prof. Kim Dowling, Associate Dean of Applied Chemistry and Environmental Science RMIT. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stawell's Sarah Little has been awarded the 40th annual RMIT University Roy and Iris Simmons award for her academic achievement in chemistry, leadership, and community involvement.

