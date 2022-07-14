Ararat and Stawell's best junior footballers put on a show in the cold and blustery conditions on July 8 at Alexandra Oval with the Turner-Tuckey shield on the line.
The teams are selected from the best U/13s talent on hand from both the Ararat and District Junior Football Association and the Stawell 13 and Under Football Association.
A capacity crowd filled in to watch the two original rivals battle for the shield and community pride, with Ararat walking away with a come-from-behind victory.
Stawell gained an early advantage as they got away to a three-goal lead before Scott Turner would make some changes at half-time.
Ararat kicked goals in quick succession to take the lead and would hold off a late Stawell charge to win by 13 points.
Ararat captain Will Chamings was awarded MVP for the match.
The concept originated back in 2005 when Ararat local and former Richmond AFL star Scott Turner and Stawell's North Melbourne and Geelong champ Liam Pickering got together and decided it would be a great idea for a match between Ararat and Stawell's best under 13s footballers to take place.
Both Scott and Liam agreed to coach their prospective sides in what was originally named the Scott Turner and Liam Pickering Challenge. In 2017 Brent Tuckey took over the Stawell coaching role from Pickering.
Tuckey was drafted to Collingwood with pick 19 in the 1996 national draft and played 19 games for the Pies before heading west and playing for the West Coast Eagles. During his time in West Australia, he played in the 2002 premiership with East Perth in the WAFL.
