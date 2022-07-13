The Red Series is returning to the heart of Ballarat after a two-year COVID-19 break; bringing together the very best Western Victorian winemakers all under one roof.
On Saturday July 30, the Grampians and Pyrenees winemakers will present their wines for discovery, tastings and purchases all within the warm surrounds of the Ballarat Mining Exchange.
Events manager, Kate Davis said The Red Series is a "great opportunity" to taste some great wines from Western Victoria in the one ambient indoor space
"We are delighted that this event has continued to grow over the years," she said.
"Ticket sales are already higher than they have been previously and it is still almost a month out
"With the inclusion of some of Victoria's extraordinary wine producers, fabulous music and more food offerings than ever before, we expect 2022 to be the best year yet for The Red Series."
To avoid disappointment, the event will now host two sessions, first from 11:30am - 2:30pm and also 3:30pm - 6:30pm.
The Red Series celebrates Winter in a spectacular way by showcasing red wines which are popular for their full flavour and warming qualities during Winter. This event will allow guests to discover a little about where the wines are from and how they're produced.
Early bird tickets ($45 per adult) include entry, tastings, a souvenir glass, bottle bag (includes space for 6 wine bottles). If not sold out, tickets at the door will be available at $50 per adult.
Tickets for The Red Series are available now at https://events.humanitix.com/red-series-ballarat
