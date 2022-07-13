St Arnaud Police urge anyone to come forward regarding an incident between 3pm on July 1 and 8am on July 5.
An unknown offender has vandalised the St. Arnaud Secondary School bus which was parked within the undercover basketball court along Mackay Street during the school holidays.
Advertisement
It appears that the left mirror was struck with a blunt object, causing damage to the vehicle at significant cost to the school, in what has been determined to be a deliberate act.
First Constable Zachary Perks states that St. Arnaud police will not tolerate any senseless acts of vandalism against the community, and we urge members of the public to report any instances of defacement of public property.
MORE NEWS:
All reports will be thoroughly investigated and offenders appropriately prosecuted where identified.
Such behaviours are not in keeping with St. Arnaud community standards, of what is otherwise a vibrant, proud and respectable country town.
If anyone knows any information, contact St. Arnaud Police Station on 5495 1000 or make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.