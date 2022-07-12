The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Uniting Church leaders raise $7000 for attacked South Sudanese village

Updated July 13 2022 - 1:04am, first published July 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Stawell Uniting Church leaders and other Grampians community groups have raised $7000 to help a South Sudanese village which had been attacked.

Local News

