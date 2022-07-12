Stawell Uniting Church leaders and other Grampians community groups have raised $7000 to help a South Sudanese village which had been attacked.
Ararat Uniting Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church officials, Ararat/Stawell Refugees for Rural Australia and Navarre Football Club members attended the gathering.
Patrons enjoyed food and there was a greater connection created between individuals at the event.
Stawell Uniting Church leaders also helped to host another event on June 22.
People from Vanuatu, Vietnam, Samoa and Taiwan backgrounds working at Frewstal Meats joined Stawell residents to share stories about their backgrounds.
