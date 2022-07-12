Ratepayers weigh in on council's performance through survey

RESULTS of the 2022 Community Satisfaction Survey were tabled and noted for the Northern Grampians Shire Council at its July meeting.
Highlights within the results showed council was now performing higher than the small rural and state-wide group averages in both overall council direction and community decisions.
Waste management was an area of concern according to the results where 400 interviews were completed in the period of 27 January to 24 March 2022.
Council's overall direction has improved slightly to be in line with small rural and state-wide group averages, and consultation and engagement to be in line with small rural group averages.
Sealed local roads is three points higher than the small rural group average however, it rates slightly lower than the 2021 result.
Perceptions of Council's Overall Performance continue their gradual upward trend, up one index point from 2021.
Residents in St Arnaud continue to score council lowest on five of the eight areas surveyed.
JWS Research, who provides research-based advice to the government and business sectors in Australia, submitted its report to Council.
Sealed roads is Council's lowest rated service area and particular attention is needed in the St Arnaud area and surrounding areas, where residents are most critical of its performance," the report read.
"Council should also work to improve its community consultation, with the large age cohort of 35 to 64 year olds critical of its performance in this area.
"Engaging with residents on key local issues, policies and decisions will be important, particularly in the St Arnaud area, where residents are also more critical of Council."
The report said Northern Grampians Shire Council performed in line with the Small Rural group and State-wide council averages on most core and individual service measures.
"However, it performs significantly lower than the Small Rural group and State-wide council averages on waste management, and below the State-wide average on overall performance and value for money," it read.
"In the year ahead, Council should look to maintain its strong performance on waste management and among Stawell residents, and to build upon previous gains in other key service areas.
"St Arnaud and surrounding area residents are more critical of Council performance across key service areas and addressing the concerns of these localities should be a focus over the next year."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
