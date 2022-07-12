The Stawell Times-News

2022 Community Satisfaction Survey shows Northern Grampians continues to score in upward trend

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
July 12 2022 - 7:00am
Ratepayers weigh in on council's performance through survey

RESULTS of the 2022 Community Satisfaction Survey were tabled and noted for the Northern Grampians Shire Council at its July meeting.

