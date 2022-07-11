The Ararat Eagles are the number one seed in the MDFL after a big win over fellow title contender Tatyoon.
The Eagles sit a game clear on top of the ladder with Tatyoon, Lismore Derrinallum, and Woorndoo Mortlake rounding out the top four.
Round 11 saw the league's two undefeated sides Ararat and Tatyoon face off to see who was the true premiership favourite heading to the back-end of the season.
The Hawks gained the early ascendancy, heading into quarter-time 12-points ahead before Ararat wrestled back momentum to lead by six points at half-time.
The Eagles kicked eight goals to one in the second half to finish the match 48-point winners.
Brent Bulger kicked three goals, while Nick Dunford, Aiden Graveson, and Mitch Laundry kicked two goals for Ararat.
Ben Clay kicked two goals for Tatyoon and Hamish Blake, Kieran Collins and Tim McDougall all contributed a goal for the Hawks.
The S.M.W Rover picked up a 32-point victory over Hawkesdale Macarthur with John Forbes kicking a game-high four goals.
John Costigan and Daniel Curran kicked two goals for the Rovers and Thomas Thewlis, Thomas McPhan, Blake Luehman, and Darcy Osborne were named among the best.
Wickliffe Lake Bolac defeated Great Western by 92 points with Jake Smith and Jake Boseley kicking five goals each.
Samuel Coppe and Samuel McKew both kicked two goals for the Magpies as Samuel Handley, Lachlan Boseley, Michael Otto, Jake Clark, and Daniel Barnett were named in the best.
MORE NEWS:
Moyston Willaura was beaten by an astonishing 321 points by Woorndoo Mortlake.
Will Pederson kicked two goals for the Pumas with Samuel Pilgrim, Patrick Frawley, and Jack Collins shining lights in the loss.
Penshurst and Lismore Derrinallum played a 57-all draw last weekend.
The Bombers were able to claw their way back after trailing all game to split the points with the Demons.
Henry Bensch kicked two goals for Penshurst, while Kieran Neeson, Sam Hasell, Jayden Watson, Jack Kruger, and Edward Rentsch were named in the best.
Glenthompson Dunkeld also defeated Caramut by a whopping 162 points.
In the Mininera and District Netball Association Tatyoon remain on top of A and B Grade, while Penshurst reigns supreme in C Grade after 11 rounds.
OTHER NEWS:
Tatyoon (53) defeated Ararat (24) with shooters Maggie Astbury (31 goals) and Emma Inverarity (22 goals) on song.
Alice Astbury and Jacqui Otto were named Tatyoon's best and Abby Hull and Kiara Pitcher was Ararat's best.
S.M.W Rovers (35) were put to the sword by Hawkesdale Macarthur (62), although Zoe Wagstaff and Taylah Fisher never stopped trying.
Penshurst (52) easily defeated Lismore Derrinallum (32) with Rachel Mibus scoring a game-high 40 goals.
Woorndoo Mortlake (72) smashed Woorndoo Mortlake (13) as Sarah Cameron (38 goals) and Elise Killen (34 goals) dominated the scoring.
Caramut (41) also defeated Glenthompson Dunkeld (39) by two goals.
In round 12, Ararat faces the in-form Penshurst Bombers and Tatyoon will host Glenthompson Dunkeld in another tough matchup.
Great Western hosts the S.M.W Rovers, while Moyston Willaura travels to Hawkesdale Macarthur.
Lismore Derrinallum and Woorndoo Mortlake are set to do battle in a big top-four clash and finally, Caramut hosts Wickliffe Lake Bolac.
