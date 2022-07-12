Rotary Club Stawell leaders have announced their members for 2022.
Kimberley Gehan has been announced as president for the club, present elect Des Pickford, secretary Taia Hayter, treasurer Scotney Hayter.
Advertisement
Other members announced include John Launder, Kaye Harris, Gini Harris, and Craig Adams.
More News:
Rotary Club Stawell officials are also looking for new members.
Members are planning numerous events throughout the year such as community dinners, a dog park at Federation Park, sausage sizzles, school scholarship programs and the group's Cambodia Book project.
The Rotary Club of Stawell meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month and can be contacted through their Facebook Page, via email: Scotney.hayter@rotary9780.org or via phone on 0415770185.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.