BUNJIL has become a popular feature encouraging protection above the doors to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital since the artwork was unveiled in NAIDOC Week two years ago.
Grampians Health is calling for more artwork to promote respect for all across its four health bases: Ballarat, Stawell, Edenhope and Horsham-Dimboola.
Protector of his mob on the Base Hospital entrance was the first major art piece from Lowana Clarke, who is of Gunditjmara, Ngarrindjeri and Wotjaboluk descent. Ms Clarke said Bunjil to watched over his people and the land in a way she felt was similar to hospital staff looking after this community.
Grampians Health Aboriginal hospital liaison officer Emma Leehane said the art competition was a chance to bring more Indigenous culture to Grampians Health sites and show respect for traditional custodians and community members.
"Our Aboriginal hospital liaison officers are here to provide support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people accessing care at Grampians Health, and including local culture and Country in our spaces through artwork helps to break down barriers and creates a space that feels accessible and more welcoming for our community," Ms Leehane said.
"First Nations people have knowledge of, and have been practicing, health and medical treatment for thousands of years, so it's really important that these artworks pay tribute to that."
Grampians Health acknowledges the Djab wurrung, Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadwadjaili, Wergaia, Jupagalk and Wadawurrung people, their elders past and present, who are the traditional custodians of the land on which the healthcare body serves.
Indigenous artists are encouraged to submit artworks that reflect Country, creator deity Bunjil, land and water elements, bush medicine and community. Artists whose works are chosen for their community campus will receive a $2500 prize.
Entries open until August 12: grampianshealth.org.au/aboriginal-art-competition.
