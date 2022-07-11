Community rally planned in Lydiard Street against transmission line project

Hundreds of people are expected to protest against the Western Renewables Link - formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project - in central Ballarat this Friday.
The project has been condemned by the community since its inception, particularly by farmers and landholders along its 190km length, who say it will destroy their businesses and put generational farms at risk.
Advertisement
The project, led by AusNet's Mondo commercial arm, aims to build new high-voltage overhead transmission lines from Bulgana, near Ararat, to Sydenham in Melbourne's west, and increase capacity for new renewable energy generators in the network.
But opponents have pushed for the project to be built underground to minimise disruption and environmental harm.
The rally, organised by Stop AusNet's Towers, will begin with a convoy mustering at the Ballarat Airport, which leaves at 10.30am.
It will arrive at Lydiard Street about 12.30pm, for speeches from 1pm.
IN THE NEWS
The rally follows earlier demonstrations in Melbourne, where a convoy of tractors shut down Spring Street.
"This project will cause immeasurable economic damage to local farmers and irreparable harm to the environment and landscape - to say nothing of the amenity and liveability of our region and the wellbeing of residents," Stop AusNet's Towers spokesperson Emma Muir said in a statement.
The Western Renewables Link is currently undergoing studies for its Environmental Effects Statement, which is expected to be released for public comment by the end of the year before it goes to the state government's planning minister for approval.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.