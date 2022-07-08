The Stawell Times-News

Stawell in the mix as 2022 V/Line Cup squads announced

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
July 8 2022 - 7:00am
The Wimmera's future footballing stars will head to Shepparton in September for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels to contest the V/Line Cup.

