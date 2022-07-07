'Unity for all': Stawell's Vanuatu community ready to showcase culture

STAWELL Soccer Club are supporting Stawell's Vanuatu community in preparation for an event that will share an insight into the pacific island culture.
In line with celebrating Vanuatu Independence Day a talent show made up of Stawell residents who have come from the Pacific Islands will be hosted on July 30.
Advertisement
Traditional songs and dance will be performed and Stawell Vanuatu community member Junior Issachar said the idea was born from a way of giving back to a region they have called home for more than two years.
"We want to open up to the Stawell community and want the community to join us for our celebration," he said. "We are also hoping in the future we can offer more to the community."
Stawell Soccer Club president Jason Oosthuizen said the club were supporting the fundraising efforts of the event.
"The community is part of the club and we want them to be part of the wider Stawell coming as well," he said. "We have assisted the Vanuatu community to apply for grants as they aren't an incorporated body and helping them with the event. It's a vision for the soccer club where they can come and play sport - a sport they grew up playing - in a safe and welcoming environment.
"When we started the soccer club we didn't think we would heading down this path but it's wonderful to be able to welcome the players from the pacific islands to come to our club and give them an outlet to play sport."
OTHER NEWS:
Mr Issachar said the event would also work as a fundraiser with the idea of organising a shipping container full of goods to be sent back to the islands.
"It's the first time we've done something like this," he said. "We are a small group, about 15 all together, but we are very active in our roles and passions. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something we can share with the community more regularly."
Mr Issachar said it would be the first time many of the Stawell Vanuatu community members would be involved in showcasing their culture.
"It will be new for everyone," he said. "It will be new for the people of Stawell to get an insight into our culture. Just like for us when we came here it was a culture shock. We are lucky to have the support of the club."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.