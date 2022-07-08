Swifts look to bounce back again | HDFNL R11 preview

Having enjoyed a bye, players in the Horsham District league competitions are fresh and ready to give their best in what looks to be another cracking round of football and netball action.
Swifts are no exception; the as the club heads up the Western Highway to Pimpinio in order to face the Tigers.
Both the senior football and A Grade netball sides will see the fixture as an opportunity to recalibrate their seasons as the competition nears the pointy end.
In the football, the Swifts will look to bounce back onto the winners list after a thrilling draw against Edenhope-Apsley.
Swifts have won just one game - against Noradjuha-Quantong - since round five and sit seventh on the ladder.
A win and percentage boost to boot will do wonders for the Baggies season.
Across the rest of the competition, intriguing clashes are taking place.
Jeparit-Rainbow and Noradjuha-Quantong have a chance to test their mettle against fellow contenders.
The Storm will be looking to bounce back after a comprehensive loss to the Southern Roos ended a four game winning streak.
The Bombers, meanwhile, have lost to fellow contenders Kalkee, Rupanyup and Swifts in recent weeks, and will be eager to get a win against the fourth-placed Storm.
The two most attacking sides in the competition will face off in Rupanyup and Edenhope-Apsley.
The Saints and Panthers have kicked the most goals of all sides so far this season, so fans can look forward to a battle of the forwards.
Meanwhile, Natimuk host Kaniva-Leeor in what could be a chance for the Rams to get another win on the board.
Elsewhere, Kalkee head to Dock Lake to face the Lakers and Laharum will host Harrow-Balmoral.
In the netball, Swifts are searching for their second win of the season, with both sides evenly poised on the ladder.
Swifts, however, have the advantage in percentage and could use the game as a way to put distance between themselves and the lower rungs of the ladder.
Meanwhile, fourth-placed Harrow-Balmoral's clash with Laharum will be a test for both sides, with second-placed Laharum looking vulnerable with key players out.
The Southern Roos are fourth, with a healthy lead in percentage over the fifth--placed Saints, who face the eleventh-placed Panthers.
A win for the Roos could extend the gap between the top four and the rest of the competition, a loss would mean ladder positions would still be up in the air for at least another week.
In another finals-defining clash, a win over Noradjuha-Quantong would catapult the sixth-placed Storm upwards in contention.
Eighth-placed Natimuk United face a challenge when the club hosts seventh-placed Kaniva-Leeor.
The match could prove a litmus test for where both sides currently sit ahead of the backend of the season, with both sides enjoying different results to 2021.
Kaniva-Leeor are equal on points with Jeparit-Rainbow, and will see their game with Natimuk as a chance to jump ahead of the Storm.
Last but not least, Edenhope-Apsley host Rupanyup, giving the Saints an opportunity to cement themselves within the top six.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
