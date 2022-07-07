Stawell's 57 Main Street business looks very different as you walk through the doors and see Dianne Pyke with her friendly smile and cheery hello.
But it won't be for much longer Mrs Pyke will be in the store - together with her husband Geoff they are transitioning to retirement and are almost at the end of clearing out items from Pyke's Pets and Aquatics.
It's an end of an era for the business - the family attached to the business for almost five decades.
2021 saw a new venture as part of the Pyke's name with Wesley Pyke branching out onto his own with bicycles, trophies and engraving business while Dianne and Geoff remained looking after the region's pet and aquatic needs.
Mrs Pyke said retirement had been in the plan for some time and was looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren.
"I've got some jobs to do around home and looking forward to a sleep-in on some of those cold mornings," she said.
Mr Pyke said the couple were hoping to get a motorhome and do some travelling around Australia.
"We'll start with some small trips but we are looking forward to doing some big trips as well," he said.
"There are so many places we want to see and visit."
Mrs Pyke said she was proud to have offered a service to the community for all the years she had been at the business, both as an employee then as the business owner for the past 18 years.
"We've seen so many generations come through for purchases over that time," she said.
"Some people who came in when they were children to purchase a bike or an item for their very first pet are now bringing in their children.
"It's been lovely to be a small part of people's lives through being in business."
Mr Pyke said the hardest part of owning a business was keeping up with all the new technology.
"Our customers have been very good and Wes has been helpful with that as well," he said.
"It's really passed us by a bit. Everything now is digital and uses some form of technology.
"But the upside was all the people you would meet and make connections with. I always laugh when I remember Dianne would go and do the banking and it would take an hour or so while I was minding the shop.
"She would always say she ran into people who would stop and ask her questions or would be up for a chat."
Mrs Pyke agreed and said that was something she would miss - chatting with customers and helping them with their needs.
"I would get asked up the street for advice - which I was always happy to help," she said.
"It's a part of being in a business and offering a service. It's being a part of the community. Geoff, Wes and I have always tried to give back to the community in any way we could.
"I have fond memories of young school children coming in to warm up in front of the heater when it was cold outside. It's those small things that make being in business all worthwhile.
"I've had several calls on a Sunday where someone's tank has broken or cracked so I race up to the shop and meet them there to ensure they get what they need."
The Pyke name in business was first established by Cliff (dec.) and Gloria Pyke.
After retiring, the business was purchased by their eldest son Wavell and Maureen (dec.) Pyke and after about 25 years the business was purchased once again by Cliff and Gloria's youngest son Geoff and wife Dianne.
For 17 years Geoff and Dianne, together with their son Wes, ran the business before Wes branched out with a stand-alone cycling shop further up Main Street in Stawell.
"It's an end of an era but the Stawell community has been wonderful to us over the years," Mrs Pyke said.
"I would like to thank everyone who has supported us in business and look forward to still seeing everyone in the town and I am sure they will still ask me questions which of course I'm happy to answer."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
