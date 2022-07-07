Warriors out to cement a final place | WFNL R12 preview

Fit and rested after a week off, the Warriors will hit the field with confidence this week to take on Nhill at home.
The Tigers are still searching for their second win of the season, and it's unlikely they'll find it against the in-form Warriors.
The Warriors are flying, having downed the then-unbeaten Rats and another finals contender in Horsham.
With Dimboola's loss last week against the Burras, the Warriors have a chance to truly cement their position in the top three.
The Demons are fresh from demolishing cross-town rivals the Horsham Saints in the Pelican Cup.
Horsham sit behind Dimboola on wins and haven't beaten anyone above them on the ladder - a win over the Roos would be a statement that the Demons can go deep into September.
Elsewhere, the Saints head to Alexandra Oval to take on the rampant Rats.
Ararat are flying, having demolished the Tigers by 87-points, and sit well above the competition on percentage.
Despite Ararat's close loss to Stawell, the Rats still are the team to beat in 2022.
Behind the Rats, but equal on wins, is Minyip-Murtoa who are set to travel to Brim to take on the Warrack Eagles.
The Eagles started well against the Giants last weekend, but will have to avoid a repeat of the second quarter of that game if they are to stand a chance against the Burras.
In the A Grade netball competition, Stawell have a bye as Nhill do not have an A Grade side, however there are still some thrilling match ups.
Dimboola face their biggest challenge yet, when they host the unbeaten Demons.
The Roos have overcome a wayward start to the season to sit in sixth position, equal on points with fifth-placed Minyip-Murtoa and fourth-placed Ararat.
If they can defeat the Demons, the race for finals would be wide open.
Down at Ararat, the third-placed Saints and fourth-placed Rats will contest their own September preview.
Meanwhile, the Burras will hope to recover from their loss to Dimboola by dispatching the Warrack Eagles.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
