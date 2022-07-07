The Stawell Times-News

Stawell visitor information centre to remain in same location on Longfield Street, Stawell

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:28am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO CHANGE: The Stawell Visitor Information Centre will stay on the Western Highway.

STAWELL's information centre will remain at the Western Highway site for the future, with quarterly reviews of the service in place. The decision comes after Northern Grampians Shire Council voted on a motion at its monthly council meeting on July 4.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.