STAWELL's information centre will remain at the Western Highway site for the future, with quarterly reviews of the service in place. The decision comes after Northern Grampians Shire Council voted on a motion at its monthly council meeting on July 4.
Council undertook a review of visitor servicing across the Northern Grampians Shire in May and June 2021.
Low visitor numbers to the Stawell VIC, together with the cost to staff the service resulted in the decision by Council to co-locate visitor information within the Stawell council library service to be staffed six days for a total of 35 hours per week.
Since that time, there has been renewed interest from the Stawell community in VIC volunteering at the Pleasant Creek Historic Precinct on the Western Highway, Stawell.
Council advised a group of volunteer Stawell Visitor Ambassadors would be needed to consider retaining the VIC at its current site in June 2022.
A total of 34 responses were received which indicated to Council the level of interest was there to ensure the feasibility of a volunteer-run VIC at the Pleasant Creek Historic Precinct on the Western Highway.
Cr Lauren Dempsey moved the motion at Monday's meeting, with an amendment to the recommendation from Council officers.
"We've listened to the issues raised and had a lot of community consultation in regards to this matter as well," she said.
"It now comes down to the community to deliver. We've listened, we've heard what's occurring - we will look to the community members and volunteers who have put their hand up to continue to provide this service.
"Council will monitor the numbers, performance, and opening hours to ensure the viability of this service."
Cr Kevin Erwin seconded the motion at Monday's meeting citing he believed Northern Grampians Shire Council did need to review the service.
"It was unsustainable how it was and it wasn't providing a very good service," he said.
"At a cost of $143 per visitor it was certainly unsustainable - two days a week is hardly what you would call a reasonable visitor service.
"It's pleasing to see members of the community have put their hand up."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
