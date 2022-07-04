Forty-five years ago on June 22, 1977, the Uniting Church was formed, with the Congregational, Methodist and Presbyterian Churches coming together to form one Church.
The Church has changed a great deal since then, and continues to invite all interested, from diverse backgrounds, to come and join together.
Advertisement
Stawell Uniting Church celebrated with a Church Service, lunch and Birthday Cake to share, afterwards.
As well, the Church celebrated the Centenary of the Church House. A Queen Anne Villa, built in 1920 to replace the old Manse, which was prone to flooding. Celebrations in 202 were put on hold due to covid. Later in the year, other celebrations are planned.
OTHER NEWS:
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.