Stawell Uniting Church celebrates 45 years of being united together

Updated July 4 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:11pm
CELEBRATION: Akwual Kur, Elva Raggatt, Nate Carter, Sunday Kongor, watched by Bill Byron cut the cake at the celebrations. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Forty-five years ago on June 22, 1977, the Uniting Church was formed, with the Congregational, Methodist and Presbyterian Churches coming together to form one Church.

