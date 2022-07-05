How to choose the right insurance provider

The insurance service provider you choose is crucial in offering security and a financial future for the item you insure, be it your vehicle, house, or your family.



So, when choosing an insurance company you need to be diligent. Aside from your property, you're going to be entrusting them with a big chunk of your hard earned money.



With all the uncertainties and calamities happening worldwide, having the right insurance coverage has become even more important in providing security for people.



As the number of insurance companies has continued to grow, some of which are undoubtedly trustworthy, while others are less credible, it's become more important than ever to take your time to do your research so you can make a prudent and informed decision.

Here's some tips to help you decide which insurance provider to choose.

1 Reputation

It's important to research the history and reputation of any insurance provider before buying their policy. Some of the things to consider include:

The company's values, vision, mission, and core objectives

How long it's been operating

Organisational leadership

It's policies

The risks and perils it insures. For example, floods, fires, or accidents

Reviews and ratings from previous customers

You can also consider industry awards the company has won. For instance, Youi Insurance bagged the 2021 Canstar Award for Most Satisfied Customers under the categories of Home Insurer and Seniors Insurer. Such recognition of a company's reputation means you can rest easier knowing you're in good hands.

2 The location

Many insurance companies have made their services available online allowing you to purchase your insurance policies virtually.



However, as much as the internet has made things more accessible, it's still important to consider a company with physical premises. It will offer more reliability and security since you can visit the offices if you encounter problems and need one-on-one consultation or assistance.

3 Policy prices

Research and compare the different policy prices of your target insurance service providers as part of the process to find the best deals. The good news is you can find all this information online without physically hopping from one office to another.

Take time to compare the various premiums and find the ones you can comfortably afford to pay. Any policy you select needs to fit within your budget. Be wise in your choice.

4 Customer service

Your chosen insurance service provider should be renowned for its quality of customer service.



To get a good idea about this you could directly ask customers who've bought insurance policies from companies you're interested in. Inquire about their experience with the customer service of the company.

Alternatively, you can visit the company's website and check the reviews from previous and existing customers. Is the company friendly and helpful? How easy is the insurance claim process?



Avoid companies with more negative comments than positive ones. The chances are high that you'll also experience the same problems and perhaps have difficulty in making your insurance claim.

Some of the questions to ask yourself include:

What's the attitude of insurers towards potential customers?

Are they available to handle your queries and concerns?

Are they patient enough to understand their customers' needs?

Keep in mind though that all reviews may not always be legitimate - the negative reviews may be fake and generated by competitors.

5 Financial standing

Do your due diligence with a background check on the insurance provider's financial standing. You wouldn't want to associate with an insurance company that can't compensate you if your insured risk occurs. Scrutinise the company's financial statements and ascertain how profitable it is.

6 Terms and conditions

Ensure the insurance firm you settle on has fully disclosed all the relevant terms and conditions and spend plenty of time reading them.

It is crucial because there have been reports of companies hiding clauses from their customers and later revealing them when they want to make a claim. At that point, it might be too late, and you may not receive the promised compensation.

7 Licensing

Go for an insurance provider that's recognised and fully accredited by the government regulator to ensure your funds are protected.



Conclusion

Getting insurance coverage is essential in today's world to help cover risks and ensure you're compensated financially in case of loss. It's important to carefully consider all of the points above to make sure your can get the best deal for your specific needs.

