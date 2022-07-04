The Stawell Times-News

The Fair Work Ombudsman commences legal action against Ararat business

JH
By James Halley
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleaning business operators face court over the mistreatment of staff

The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action against the operators of a cleaning services business in regional Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.