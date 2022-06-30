Motorists are advised to travel with caution following an accident on the Western Highway this morning.
Traffic in both directions of the Western Highway was interrupted after a single-car accident at around 8.41am.
The CFA said it was initially reported that someone was trapped.
On arrival, emergency crews found the female driver was not trapped, but had difficulty moving her legs.
The CFA said the driver was out of the vehicle by 9.09am and the car was towed away shortly before 9.30am.
Volunteer firefighters from Great Western and Ararat turned up, as well as police and paramedics.
Traffic is gradually returning to normal.
A spokesperson from the Victoria police said the incident was not being treated as a serious incident.
The news comes as Victoria police members executed two search warrants in Stawell on June 29.
The search warrants are in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts which have occurred between Ararat and Stawell between May and June 2022.
A 49-year-old male from Stawell was arrested and has been charged with numerous offences including burglary, theft and drug possession.
He has been bailed to appear at the Stawell Magistrate's Court on August 9 2022.
Northern Grampians CIU would like to thank the members of the public for their willingness to assist police with their investigation.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
