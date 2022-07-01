It was four from four for Navarre as they hosted Dunolly in club stalwart Louis Hannett's milestone 200th senior game.
In what was a nervous start against a much improved Eagles outfit, the grasshoppers took a 16-point lead into quarter time.
Kicking with the breeze in the second quarter they kicked into top gear to slot home eight majors.
From there on it was a relaxed afternoon for Navarre as they coasted to a 79 point victory.
Cody Driscoll again did the damage up forward kicking 9 goals, while Josh Fowkes, Billy Driscoll and Lachy Slorach also turned in solid games as the Grasshoppers consolidated sixth spot.
Navarres reserves meanwhile enjoyed a day out to record a percentage boosting 164 point win.
Ash Driscoll was unstoppable up forward and slotted 12 majors, while veterans Nic Murphy & Adam Leslie controlled the midfield.
Tom Hannett and Luke Notting also continued their strong recent form.
With Dunolly not fielding an under 17's team, Navarre instead took on Royal Park and continued where they left off from their previous encounter.
Never looking troubled they eased to a convincing 53 point win, with Rory Bigmore, Deon Tannock, Oliver Notting and Wyatt Blake all turning in good games.
The juniors got a real kick out of having the senior girls take that active interest in their netball, and the senior girls were really just as appreciative of the juniors support.- Krystal Browne
With Navarre's under 11's enjoying a bye, the Under 14's were left to kick off the days action and turned in a dominant display on their way to a 109 point win.
With an even spread of goalkickers the young grasshoppers firmed up fifth position on the ladder, with Jules Lockwood, Dion Flannagan, Will Moloney and Patrick Nellthorp all enjoying plenty of the football.
Navarre this week enjoys a weeks break, before heading to Maryborough next weekend to take on the Rovers in round 10 action.
In the Netball, the club hosted its inaugural Buddy Day, where senior netballers were paired up with their junior counterparts.
They spent the day watching each others games, and providing mentorship and encouragement at the quarter-time huddles.
The day was initiated by A Grade joint-coach and player, Bek Seeary-Pye, who saw an opportunity to foster stronger bonds between junior and senior players.
The initiative was taken up and backed by the netball club executive and coaches, and commitments have been made to continue the day on an annual basis after it was a big success for the club on Saturday.
Netball club co-President, Krystal Browne, said the decision to formalise the day came easily.
"We have always been lucky enough to enjoy a caring, supportive culture amongst our playing group, but for the club to make a point of honouring it with an annual day hopefully sends the message through our club and community that this is important to us and something we need to nurture and protect, particularly after the last couple of years with so much disruption and isolation," she said.
"The juniors got a real kick out of having the senior girls take that active interest in their netball, and the senior girls were really just as appreciative of the juniors support. It was just a really nice vibe all day at the court".
On the court, the A Grade side went down 49 -57, letting Dunolly run away in the final term following a third quarter drawn-score.
Shooters Bek Seeary-Pye and new recruit, Darcy Crawford were strong in goals and were supported well through the mid-court by Rachel Wood.
Navarre C Grade came away with an impressive 39-9 win against Dunolly, with the B Grade following up with a solid 38-30 takedown.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
