The Stawell Times-News

Kind July Kindness Brunch: Stay Kind founder Ralph Kelly and social researcher Hugh Mackay encourage one small act of kindness to heal Australia's fragmented, isolated society

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 30 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ralph Kelly (left) with his family and sons Thomas and Stuart who lost their lives. Picture: Supplied
Author Hugh Mackay

Information technology has made us more connected than ever but many Australians are feeling lonelier than ever. Kindness, says psychologist and social researcher Hugh Mackay, is the antidote.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.