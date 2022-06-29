Swifts and fellow contenders Edenhope-Apsley played out a thriller draw at North Park on Saturday, with neither side able to escape with four points.
Scores were level for much of the game, as the two sides went goal for goal, kicking three apiece before quarter time.
In the second term scores remained identical, both sides managed to kick 2.3, however the Saints inched ahead in the third term.
Edenhope-Apsley scored 4.2 to Swifts' 2.1 and looked to run away with the game, however Swifts determination was not about to buckle.
In the final term, Swifts held the Saints to just two points and launched into the attack but only managed 2.3, ensuring scores finished level on 9.7 (61) each.
Being a young side, Swifts showed maturity and composure under pressure in keeping the Saints from kicking a goal in the final term.
Ben Davis, Scott Carey and Joel Mathews were the pick of the Swifts, with stalwarts Zac Armer, Jakob Salmi and Todd Matthews not far behind.
Ben Davis (3 goals) and Armer (2 goals) were the Swifts only multiple goal scorers.
For the Saints, brothers Ben and Tim McIntyre combined with Daniel Obst to form a lethal trio, with the McIntyre brothers booting five goals between them.
The result leaves Swifts in seventh place, behind the Saints by percentage, with both sides sitting on a 5-4-1 record.
However, the draw could have finals definining consequences as both Swifts andthe Saints have been leapfrogged by Noradjuha-Quantong into fifth place, despite the Bombers percentage being worse than either side.
Swifts will look to close the gap of over 30 percentage points between themselves and the Saints when they take on eleventh-placed Pimpinio in two weeks time.
The Tigers have languished since their round two win over Taylors Lake, but have put up more of a fight than their ladder position suggests.
On the netball court in round 10, Swifts' late surge almost overran the Saints at North Park, but the visitors held and took home the chocolates with a six-point victory.
Edenhope-Apsley lead from the start, taking a three point buffer (8-11) into the first break.
The Saints extended their lead in the second term to eight points; 16-24, before it grew again during an intense third quarter to reach 12 points; 27-39 at the final break.
However, Swifts were not out of the fight and outscored their opponents 2-1 in the final term to put the pressure on the Saints in the dying minutes.
However, the Saints lead was too much to overcome and Edenhope-Apsley held on to win 39-45.
The Swifts were lead on the court by Kathryn Boag and Heidi Lang, while Michaela Armer notched 27 points.
Meanwhile Hayley Campbell and Rebecca Carter did just enough to get the Saints over the line, with Carlee Feder contributing 34 points.
Despite the loss, Swifts can hold their heads high and should take a boost of confidence out of the way they rallied in the final term and put the pressure on a finals contender in fifth-placed Edenhope-Apsley.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
