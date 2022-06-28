Stawell Warriors scratch Rats to clinch upset win

Stawell have knocked the Rats off their perch in the Wimmera Football Netball League, eking out a 5-point upset victory at Alexandra Oval.
The win is Ararat's first loss of the year and cements Stawell's position as a finals contender.
The Warriors jumped the home side out of the gate, kicking 4.3 (27), as the Rats struggled to a wayward 1.6 (12), spraying the ball across the goals.
However, Ararat showed they are a top side and fought back in the second term, kicking the only major of the term to finish just eight points behind; 2.9 (21) to the Warriors' 4.5 (29).
The Warriors caught the wind once again in the third term, kicking four goals and holding the Rats goalless, to reach a game high lead of thirty points at three quarter time; 8.6 (54) to 2.12 (24).
An upset of mammoth proportions was on the cards, however the Rats rallied in the last to kick four goals to one in a tense final quarter.
In the end it was Ararat's inaccurate kicking that left them to rue the day, as the home side kicked 4.8 in the final term.
Stawell, meanwhile, held on grimly to claim a memorable upset victory off the back of stellar performances across the board.
Jackson Dark, David Morris and Thomas Eckel lead their side from the front in challenging the first-placed Rats, with George Manton, Ethan Marrow and Tom Walker not far behind.
Shane Field and Paul Summers both scored two goals apiece, while Eckel, Marrow, Mitch Thorp, Jack Walker and Sam Williams all kicking one major each.
Dark is enjoying a superb season, with the win over Ararat making eight times in nine games that Dark has been named among Stawell's best on ground, with coach Tom Eckel not far behind, being named in the best on seven occasions.
For the home side, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett and Liam Arnott stood out as the pick of the Rats, with Riley Taylor, Ben Christodoulou and Ben Taylor hot on their heels.
Bates was the Rats' only multiple goal scorer, with three, while Liam Cavanagh, Jordan Cox and Brody Griffin all kicking one goal each.
While Ararat remains on top of the WFNL ladder, the loss loosens the Rats' grip on first place, with Minyip-Murtoa snapping at the Rats heels.
The win catapults Stawell into premiership contention and cements the Warriors spot on third position for now, eight points ahead of Horsham.
Dimboola sit equal with Stawell on wins, but remain on on twelve points due to the being docked 12 premiership points for salary cap breaches in 2021.
Stawell enjoyed a clean sweep of the day, winning another close fought contest in the A Grade netball, 43-46.
Ararat enjoyed an early lead, taking a six-point buffer (17-11) into quarter time, before Stawell whittled away the margin to head to the main break just one point behind (21-20).
Both teams traded scores in the third, as the ball rocketed between nets, with the Warriors finally inching ahead; with scores of 31-33 by three quarter time.
The final term was another battle, with Ararat scoring 12 points and Stawell grabbing the upper hand with 13 to head back the Western Highway deserved victors.
Zanaiya Bergen (36 points) and Lisa Fleming both gave stand out performances for the Warriors, while Tayla Borrelli and Laney McLoughlan (32 points) fought hard for the Rats.
The Warriors can enjoy a rest in Round 11 as Stawell has the bye.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
