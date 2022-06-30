The property has a three-bay machinery shed, a workshop with hoist, detached toilet block, former deer shed and undercover caravan storage. There are nine watered paddocks with laneway access, six with 1.85-metre high fencing. Ideal for family and guests, the airconditioned flat offers open-plan living and kitchen, two bedroom areas, detached utility zone and its very own veggie garden. There is a sealed driveway to the main residence, ample rainwater storage and a large catchment dam. Outstanding 150-acre property for lifestyle as well as livestock, agri-business, hobby farming and equestrian pursuits.

