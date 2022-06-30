Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$1,850,000
Advertisement
LAND: 60ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
AGENT: Rodney Baxendale 0409 407 794
INSPECT: By appointment
Just 10 kilometres from Stawell, this impressive property features a substantial brick-veneer home, airstrip, hangar, self-contained flat and extensive shedding.
The spacious family home comprises a large main bedroom with full ensuite, walk-in robe and a bay window. There is a versatile open study with a raised ceiling, plus huge open-plan kitchen and dining with a freestanding solid-fuel heater. Additional climate control is provided by ducted reverse-cycle airconditioning as well as evaporative cooling and gas heating. The kitchen has American oak cupboards, a pantry, dishwasher, electric wall oven and 900mm-wide gas hotplate. There is also a lovely formal living area, and a large pool room or additional living space with cathedral ceilings.
Outside is the convenience of a large alfresco area with Ziptrak blinds for year-round enjoyment. More features on the property are a double garage with a Tilt-A-Dor, plus a second garage and a food processing room.
The property has a three-bay machinery shed, a workshop with hoist, detached toilet block, former deer shed and undercover caravan storage. There are nine watered paddocks with laneway access, six with 1.85-metre high fencing. Ideal for family and guests, the airconditioned flat offers open-plan living and kitchen, two bedroom areas, detached utility zone and its very own veggie garden. There is a sealed driveway to the main residence, ample rainwater storage and a large catchment dam. Outstanding 150-acre property for lifestyle as well as livestock, agri-business, hobby farming and equestrian pursuits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.