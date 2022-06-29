On Sunday June 26, The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club travelled to Deep Lead to race the Logan Memorial 10km Handicap.
Peter Gibson was awarded with victory, 10 seconds clear of Shev Healy in second and Matt Haddow in third.
Gibson proudly accepted the winners sash as this was his first 10km event he had won in 36 years with the club.
"This means a lot to me, I've won many races over the years but never this distance," he said.
Gibson has has trained consistently over the years with early morning training runs a ritual. This commitment has seen him win 22 races over his time at the club.
The day started out foggy, and runners tried to warm up before the group started. Nicki Blackie volunteered to keep time this week, she got the group on their way. This race is around the Ironbarks with many puddles after the recent rain.
Young runner Gabe Tonks was the first runner to finish the course in 43 minutes, followed by by Peter Gibson and Jess Hunt who was the fastest female on course finishing in 54 minutes.
This race is named after Jock Logan who had trained many professional runners. The race has been going since 1979 and was named in his memory.
Gibson remembered when Logan would bring the runners he'd coached to the club. In previous years the race would attract over one hundred runners.
The club's next race is on Sunday July 10 at McDonald Park, Ararat for the Fenn Family 8km handicap.
Race starts at 9.45am, Race fee is $5 with all runners are welcome.
