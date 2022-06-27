Community rocked by house fire

The tight-knit community of Pomonal are rallying after a fire earlier today.
Emergency services were called to a structural fire on Waterhole Road in Pomonal at about 11.40am
The Stawell Times-News understands that a home was lost, but no one was harmed.
Four CFA crews fought the blaze, with concerns for the public safety due to a nearby gas bottle.
Fire investigators are on scene and the cause is still unknown.
More to come.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
