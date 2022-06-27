Fiery clashes await in the Mininera League | R10 preview

With round ten, clubs are preparing for the final leg of the season and preparing for what comes back; meaning there's some tantalising clashes on offer.
In the football, the game of the round will take place when Glenthompson-Dunkeld host Woorndoo-Mortlake.
The sixth-placed Rams will be full of confidence after defeating Great Western by 100 points, however they face harder opposition in the fourth-placed Tigers.
Woorndoo-Mortlake most recently defeated fifth-placed Bombers by 15-points in an arm wrestle at Penshurst.
Meanwhile, Penshurst host Moyston-Willaura and will see the game as an opportunity to take four points to regain their season's momentum.
However, last-placed Moyston-Willaura are still searching for their first win of the season and could be a dangerous prospect.
Seventh-placed Wickliffe-Lake Bolac will face a similar challenge when they take on the unbeaten Ararat Eagles in Ararat.
The Magpies will be happy with a 86-point win over Hawkesdale-Macarthur, and will look to carry that form over into their game against the Ararat Eagles.
Meanwhile, ninth-placed Hawkesdale-Macarthur host second-placed Tatyoon in what will be a test of the Eagles' mettle.
Like the Ararat Eagles, the Hawks are unbeaten and will be a mountain for the Eagles to climb.
In what could be a thriller, Great Western and Caramut will search for their second win the season, with only one side able to come out on top.
Elsewhere, third-placed Lismore-Derrinaullum host the fiery SMV Rovers in a clash that could produce fireworks.
Across the Miniera's A Grade courts, several exciting clashes await, with the pick of the games taking place when third-placed Hawkesdale-Macarthur host ladder-leaders Tatyoon.
The Eagles sit above Penshurst on percentage, and a win over the first-placed Hawks would be a statement in a tight competition.
However, Tatyoon are unbeaten and will be fresh from dispatching another contender in fifth-placed Lismore-Derrinallum and will be confident in their chances.
The Demons' finals hopes are on the line again this weekend, as the Rovers head to Lismore looking to challenge for a finals place of their own.
The Rovers have momentum after eking 9-point win over Moyston-Willaura and will up for the challenge.
Tenth-placed Moyston-Willaura will look to see off the challenge posed by fourth-placed Penshurst, however the visitors will be confident after earning a big 53-37 win over seventh-placed Woorndoo-Mortlake.
The Tigers face a confrontation of their own, heading to Glenthompson to take on the ninth-placed Rams.
Last but not least, eighth-placed Caramut head to wine-country to face the Lions at home, fresh from a hefty loss to the Ararat Eagles.
Great Western, searching for the second win over the season, will not be an easy task.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
