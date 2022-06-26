The Stawell Times-News

Dark matter update: when will the stawell underground physics laboratory be finished?

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 26 2022 - 9:02am, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DESPITE delays, the end is almost here for the construction of the Stawell underground physics laboratory - located within the drives at the Stawell Gold Mine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.