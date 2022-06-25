Round 10 of the WFNL saw the premiership race split wide open with one shock upset.
The undefeated Ararat Rats lost to Stawell by five points in a shock upset at Alexandra Oval.
The Warriors gained an early advantage, although Ararat fought back to go into halftime eight points behind.
Stawell kicked four unanswered goals in the third quarter to head into the fourth term 30 points ahead.
Ararat didn't give up, kicking four goals to one in the final term but it wasn't enough as they lost their first game for the season.
Jacob Bates kicked three goals for the Rats with Adam Haslett and Riley Taylor also influential.
Shane Field and Paul Summers both kicked two goals for Stawell with Jackson Dark and David Morris dominating in the huge win.
The shock win will see the race for the flag heat up with countless teams on the Rats tail.
Dimboola climbed to fifth spot with a 16 point victory over the Southern Mallee Giants.
The Giants got out to a 18 point lead at quarter time, however their lead wouldn't last long as Dimboola kicked six goals to three in the second quarter.
Southern Mallee took back the lead in the third term, heading into the fourth two goals ahead.
A big six goal to one final term ensured victory for Dimboola in a great come from behind win.
Mitchell Jorgensen kicked four goals in the win with Billy Hayes and Jonathon Ross the Roos best players.
Jackson Trengrove kicked six goals in defeat with Zachary Robins and Tyler Lehmann playing outstanding games.
The Horsham Demons sit in fourth after a 78 point victory over Nhill.
The Demons got off to a good start, heading into quarter time with a 18 point lead.
They went on to kick 15 goals to five for the rest of the game to ensure victory.
Rhona Conboy, Benjamin Janetzki and Patrick Purcel were the Demons best and Liam Albrecht, Jarryd Dahlenburg, and Matt Kennedy were named the Tigers best.
Minyip Murtoa moved to equal top spot after a 43 point victory over the Horsham Saints.
After a close first half Minyip Murtoa pulled away in the third term, kicking eight goals to one.
They held onto their lead to finish the game behind Ararat only on percentage.
Jae McGrath and Corey Morgan kicked three goals with Kieran Delahunty and Will Holmes leading from the front.
Noah Chambers and Becker Irwin both kicked two goals with Sam Clyne and Max Bryan playing their heart outs in defeat.
The Warrack Eagles had the bye in round 10.
In A Grade netball the Horsham Demons maintained top spot despite not having a match in round 10.
The Horsham Saints moved to second spot with a 10 point victory over Minyip Murtoa.
Jorja Clode top scored with 35 goals and Abby Hallam also scored 24 goals for the Saints. Shannon Cross and Larnie Hobbs were also named in the best for Horsham.
Lucy Brand (23 goals) and Maddison Morgan (22 goals) were important for Minyip Murtoa as Meg Cashin and Laura Delahunty were named their best players.
The third placed Southern Mallee Giants defeated Dimboola by 16 goals with Nicole Polycarpou top scoring with 17 goals.
Dimboola gained a three goal lead at quarter time, although the Giants hit back and went into halftime five goal leaders.
The second half belonged to Southern Mallee as they piled on 26 goals to Dimboola's 15 goals.
Holly Ross and Olivia Jorgensen were the Roos best with Billie Baber (11 goals) and Ashlee Morrish (11 goals) also getting plenty of the ball.
The seventh placed Stawell upset the fifth placed Rats by three goals in Ararat.
The Rats manage to gain a six goal lead at quarter time, although the Warriors hit back to control the rest of the game.
Zanaiya Bergan top scored with 36 goals for the Warriors Lisa Fleming named among the best and Ebony Summers also scoring 10 goals.
Ararat's Laney McLouglan scored 32 goals for Ararat and Tayla Borrelli also scored 11 goals.
