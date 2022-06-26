After successful first year participating in Dance for Sick Kids in 2021 the District Dance Studio and Dynamic Dance team jumped straight back on board to raise much needed funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charity in June.
16 District and Dynamic Dance members from across Victoria danced for over 200 hours in seven days, raising a whopping $9,384.
Dynamic and District Dance director Miss Linda Grigg was so proud of what her team was able to achieve.
"I am amazed at what our community in these small towns have raised in such a short period of time," she said.
"It's been such an exciting journey to go on together, and seeing everyone supporting such a fantastic cause is absolutely heart-warming."
With over 60,000 families with sick children relying on the Ronald McDonald House Charities to provide a roof over their heads whilst their child receives life changing treatment and care, the dance studios were more than glad to help provide 58 nights of accommodation in a Ronald McDonald House.
"One of the reasons I chose to participate in Dance for Sick Kids is because that was my experience for over 15 years, as one of my own children grew up with a life-threatening ongoing medical condition," Miss Grigg said.
"I am very grateful for the amazing support that the Royal Children's Hospitals and Ronald McDonald House provided during that time for my family.
"In the country, we all know families that have to travel regularly to Melbourne for medical support, so it's a charity that is very close to our hearts.
"This fundraising event is a perfect example of how an important cause can bring together dance students and teachers from all walks of life, who all working towards providing help for those in need"
The team reached sixth on the leaderboard for most money raised in 2022, with over 3500 Australian dancers participating in Dance for Sick Kids this year.
Miss Grigg also wanted to give a huge thankyou to teacher Miss Jemimah, who ran the entire social media campaign during the event, as well as keeping the team motivated to reach their goals and keep dancing everyday.
Miss Jemimah was also brought in an amazing $2,594, making her the top fundraiser for the team!
