How have Swifts fared? | HDFNL mid-season report cards

A tight race has emerged in the Horsham District Netball League, and with just the top six making finals the second half of the season will be a fierce contest.
Kalkee
Advertisement
Kalkee have stormed to the top of the Horsham District A Grade competition and are sitting pretty on top of the ladder. Kalkee's biggest win came in round three, when the Kees held the Panthers scoreless to win by 40-points. They're flying, but a few clashes lurking in the future could bring the heat.
Laharum
Laharum began the season much as they left off, with big wins leaving their opponents in the dust, however cracks have emerged with close losses to Kalkee and Edenhope-Apsley. Laharum's biggest win came in round nine, when the Demons scorched the Tigers by 57 points. Laharum can be trusted upon to bounce back in the second half of the season.
READ MORE:
Noradjuha-Quantong
Noradjuha-Quantong are looming as the competition's dark horse, however the Bombers' big wins are offset by losses to Harrow-Balmoral and Laharum. The Bombers are thus far the only team to defeat Kalkee but need to continue finishing off other finals contenders.
Harrow-Balmoral
Harrow-Balmoral are comfortably at the front of the peloton on percentage, but the question remains whether the Southern Roos can hop any higher. The Roos have a proven ability to win matches but losses to Kaniva-Leeor and Edenhope-Aspley muddy the water.
Jeparit-Rainbow
2021 was a breakthrough season as Jeparit-Rainbow stormed into the finals for the first time since merging, the Storm have enjoyed a solid first half of 2022. The Storm face a testing few weeks, lining up against the Southern Roos and Bombers in rounds 10 and 11.
Kaniva-Leeor
Kaniva-Leeor have had a rollercoaster of a season thus far in 2022; winning games by big margins and dropping others. The Cougars face ladder-leaders Kalkee in round 12, a clash that will test their finals credentials.
Edenhope-Apsley
The Saints have clawed their way back from three losses in their first three games to win the next five on the trot, including wins over Laharum, Harrow-Balmoral and Kaniva-Leeor. Edenhope-Apsley's biggest win came in round six, 31-points over Pimpinio. If the Saints can maintain their current momentum, they'll be a force come September.
Natimuk United
Advertisement
Natimuk began the year on a positive note, with two wins from its first three matches, however tough opposition stalled the Rams' momentum. The Rams' biggest win came in round one, when they overcame the Tigers by 11-points, while a 34-point loss at the hands of Harrow-Balmoral was Natimuk's biggest of the season.
Swifts
After finishing sixth in 2021, the Swifts have suffered a form slump in the first half of 2022, conceding an average of 49 points a game. A close loss to Kalkee and a 9-point win over Rupanyup show Swifts are not down and out.
Pimpinio
Pimpinio's plethora of young talent continue to emerge in what is a development year for the Tigers. With Pimpinio leading the ladder in Under 17 and unbeaten in Under 15, the future is bright for the Tigers.
Rupanyup
Advertisement
The Panthers have had a forgettable season and are still searching for a win.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.