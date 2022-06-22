WESTWAY Nursery will be the venue of a fundraiser with just one goal in mind - to make a difference to help find a cure or treatment options for those who are diagnosed with cancer.
A weekend event, registered with the Victorian Cancer Council, will take place on July 2-3 where profits from sales and monies raised from donated items will be funnelled into the charity to honour those around the region suffering from the disease.
Nursery manager Kylie Bretherton said cancer touches so many people, whether it be family, friends or even a neighbour.
"The idea came about as the anniversary of the passing, due to cancer, of someone close to us is at this time of year," she said.
"We wanted to give back in some way to the community, although this is indirect, to those that have been impacted by cancer in some way.
"Everyone knows someone who has had cancer, going through cancer treatment, or has passed from cancer - I know our customers have as well.
"It's our way of recognising, growing awareness and helping in any way we can."
Ms Bretherton said raising money would go a long way to finding cures and helping with treatments.
"As a business, we looked at ways we could give back and still operate for our customers," she said. "We've decided to donate 50 per cent of our profits from the weekend to the charity. We need to do something. Cancer is horrible - too many people are suffering or have suffered."
Ms Bretherton said there would be different sales across the weekend of the event including spot prizes, spot sales and a sausage sizzle on Sunday.
"The community has been very generous and we've got Greenfingers on board who have donated some products for the event as well," she said. "Northcote Pottery has also donated some items as well."
Westway will be open from 9-4 on both Saturday and Sunday for the fundraising event. Residents can donate directly via https://bit.ly/3y9IQr5.
Do you have an event, or a business story to share? Get in touch - cassandra.langley@stawelltimes.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
