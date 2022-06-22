The Stawell Times-News

'Gardening against cancer': Westway Nursery in Stawell host fundraiser to help find a cure

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:49am, first published June 22 2022 - 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOR A CAUSE: The team at Westway Nursery are ready to help raise funds for cancer. Picture: CASSANDRA LANGLEY

WESTWAY Nursery will be the venue of a fundraiser with just one goal in mind - to make a difference to help find a cure or treatment options for those who are diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.