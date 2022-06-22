The Stawell Times-News

Stawell's David Young celebrates his 100th birthday on June 23

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:49am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:17pm
KEEPING BUSY: Stawell's David Young celebrates turning 100 on June 23, 2022. Picture: CASSANDRA LANGLEY

A MODEST celebration and "no fuss" was what Stawell's David Young said he wanted for his birthday but it's not every day the region gets to celebrate someone turning 100.

Journalist

