Louis Hannett plays game 200 for Navarre this weekend

By James Halley
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:49am, first published 12:00am
KICK: Louis Hannett to reach game 200 for Navarre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Louis Hannett this weekend will reach game 200 with the Navarre FNC after a 15 year career.

