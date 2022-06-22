It was a big weekend in the Horsham District League - and a big weekend meant big wins. Some teams enjoyed massive percentage boosts, while others scored vital upsets to shake up the competition. One of the upsets came in the form of Swifts coming out on top of an arm wrestle against the Bombers at Quantong. It might not have been the prettiest game of football, but the Baggies came out swinging to snare an early lead, before holding off a late charge to emerge 21-point winners. Swifts Jesse Portelli, Jaxon Healy and Joseph Martin were the named the sides' best, as they worked to trap the ball in the Swifts attacking half for much of the game. Despite the Bombers classy ball movement, the home side was unable to break through the Baggies' defenses, and it was only accurate kicking that kept them in the match. In the netball, Noradjuha-Quantong strengthened its finals bid with a 24-point win over the Swifts. It was a tough day out for the Baggies who took plenty away on the day. Impressive performances from Jacqui Scott, Edwina Flakemore and Kathryn Boag helped the team not blow out the margin of the final score. The Bombers' Shannon Couch was a tough ask for defenders Edwina Flakemore and Erin Freeland who gave away a height advantage to the home side. It was a tough day out for the Baggies who took plenty away on the day. Best players named were Jacqui Scott, Edwina Flakemore and Kathryn Boag who all helped the team not blow out the margin of the final score.

